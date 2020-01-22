The Spirit of Tradition ketch Kamaxitha offers strong design references to the early working sailers like the pilot cutter and the Brixham Trawler. An elegant 49m on deck (55m with bowsprit), she combines classic traditional lines - including plumb bow and elegant counter stern - with an invigorating aptitude for performance and fast passage making.

The lines are drawn by Dykstra Naval Architects, whose expertise in performance-orientated classic yachts is arguably second to none. They have married sympathetic period features such as gentle sheer, open deck space, neatly-proportioned deckhouses and skylights, above the waterline, with a modern, easily driven hull shape below. The canoe underbody sports a fully-ballasted lifting keel, deep carbon spade rudder and low wetted-surface areas.

With her Alustar hull, tall carbon spars and comprehensive sailplan, this is a powerful, lightweight yacht whose sea keeping and performance is complemented by style, comfort and amenity below. Rhoades Young Design has drawn upon classic references and traditional craftsmanship for a mellow and invitingly luxurious interior.

The Spirit of Tradition Ketch Kamaxitha is delivered to her owner in 2012.