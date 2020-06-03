Kambos Blue
2007|
Motor Yacht
Kambos Blue is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Italcraft.
Design
Kambos Blue measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.15 metres and a beam of 7.56 metres.
Kambos Blue has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Gianluca Caputi.
Her interior design is by Remi Tessier.
Kambos Blue also features naval architecture by Gianluca Caputi.
Performance and Capabilities
Kambos Blue has a top speed of 41.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots. She is powered by a twin arneson drives propulsion system.
Kambos Blue has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Kambos Blue accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Kambos Blue is a RINA 100-A-1.1 class yacht.