Kambos Blue is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Italcraft.

Design

Kambos Blue measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.15 metres and a beam of 7.56 metres.

Kambos Blue has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gianluca Caputi.

Her interior design is by Remi Tessier.

Kambos Blue also features naval architecture by Gianluca Caputi.

Performance and Capabilities

Kambos Blue has a top speed of 41.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots. She is powered by a twin arneson drives propulsion system.

Kambos Blue has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Kambos Blue accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kambos Blue is a RINA 100-A-1.1 class yacht.