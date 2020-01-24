Kamino is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands.

Kamino is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Kamino measures 33.50 metres in length and has a beam of 7.90 feet.

Kamino has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Kamino also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Kamino has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Kamino has a fuel capacity of 25,400 litres, and a water capacity of 5,800 litres.

Accommodation

Kamino accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kamino has a hull NB of 693.