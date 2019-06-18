Kampai is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Overmarine .

Design

Kampai measures 28 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.2 feet and a beam of 6.6 feet.

Model

Kampai is a semi-custom Mangusta 92 model.

Other yachts based on this Mangusta 92 semi-custom model include: Little Saf, Enzo, Bear Market, Mac 1, My Kampai, Soleluna, L Esperance, Melody Nelson, Soan, Five Stars, Chill Out.

Accommodation

Kampai accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.