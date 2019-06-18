We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 28m
Year 2005
Kampai
Motor Yacht
Kampai is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Overmarine .
Design
Kampai measures 28 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.2 feet and a beam of 6.6 feet.
Model
Kampai is a semi-custom Mangusta 92 model.
Other yachts based on this Mangusta 92 semi-custom model include: Little Saf, Enzo, Bear Market, Mac 1, My Kampai, Soleluna, L Esperance, Melody Nelson, Soan, Five Stars, Chill Out.
Accommodation
Kampai accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.