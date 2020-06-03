Kanaryam is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1997 by Custom and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Kanaryam measures 27.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.70 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Kanaryam has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

Kanaryam has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.

Accommodation

Kanaryam accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kanaryam flies the flag of the USA.