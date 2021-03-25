34m Steel Hull Aluminum Superstructure Explorer Motor Yacht - KANDO is 34 metre motor yacht, constructed of high grade steel hull and aluminum superstructure.

KANDO features 4 decks and is a long-range explorer motor yacht which is currently being built by AvA Yachts in it's yard located at Antalya FreeZone / Turkey for a Norwegian Customer who has a deep understanding on Yachting and Yacht Building Business. The exterior was designed by Naval Architect Mr. Atilla KUCUKDIKER, the owner and managing director of the company. Interior is being designed by inhouse team in leadership with Ms. Rumeysa ARIS.



KANDO offers 5 double guest cabins including full beam, 27 sqm Owner's cabin located at the fore main deck with wide windows providing sufficient illumination as well as 48 sqm lounge at the main deck and 48 sqm lounge at the upper deck with full height, side window glasses. Both lounges are provided with curved, polished stainless steel framed automatic sliding doors. In aspect of both interior and exterior, it’s made by AvA Yachts inhouse design team, we have utilized very modern, creative and functional style of design. Wider windows and consequently more illumination to the interior spaces was one of the main purpose of the design among many others.



There is nothing to say about interior styling other than “impressive”. High gloss finished American Walnut in combination with high gloss finished Wenge and dark leather furniture is used in the interior decoration as well as satin wenge flooring mixed with carpet and off-white upholstery. They bring interior harmonious and soft-contrast ambiance. No any decoration elements are excessive. Every single elements specially arranged with considering their affect and functionality.

KANDO will be equipped with Volvo-Penta Commercial Marine Engines, full set of Furuno navigation electronics, Sleipner bow & stern thrusters and fin stabilizers, Kohler Marine Generators. She also offer jakuzzi at the flybridge, transformer swimming platform and wide exterior seating / sunbathing areas. She is classed by B.V, charter yacht, unrestricted navigation and MCA compliance. Delivery is spring 2018