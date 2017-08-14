Kanga is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by CCN.

It was true, deep love for the sea and for yachts that, in 1997, spurred Carlo Cerri to invest his huge experience as a successful businessman into building the world-class powerboat Cerri 28: limited size, a painstaking care for details, functionality, ergonomics, clean lines and finely-finished pleasant interiors were some of the keys to this motor boat’s huge success.

Design

Kanga measures 41.00 metres in length and has a beam of 9.00 feet.

Her exterior design is by Studio Sculli.

Her interior design is by Rafael de Cárdenas.

Kanga also features naval architecture by Studio Sculli and Floating Life.

Performance and Capabilities

Kanga has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .