Kaori is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States and most recently refitted in 2009.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Kaori measures 38.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.05 metres and a beam of 8.58 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 228 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Kaori has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by C. W. Paine Yacht Design, Inc..

Her interior design is by Jane Plachter.

Kaori also features naval architecture by C. W. Paine Yacht Design, Inc..

Performance and Capabilities

Kaori has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Kaori has a fuel capacity of 21,764 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

Accommodation

Kaori accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kaori has a hull NB of PJ 205.

Kaori flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.