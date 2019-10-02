Kaos is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Sanlorenzo.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Kaos measures 37.44 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 7.98 feet.

Kaos has a composite hull.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by Sanlorenzo.

Kaos also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Kaos has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Kaos has a fuel capacity of 42,033 litres, and a water capacity of 7,206 litres.

Accommodation

Kaos accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.