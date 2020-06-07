Kapalua is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Crescent Yachts and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Kapalua measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 7.65 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 222 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Kapalua has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Kapalua also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Kapalua has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Kapalua is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Crescent Yachts and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Kapalua measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 7.65 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 222 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Kapalua has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Kapalua also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Kapalua has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Kapalua has a fuel capacity of 28,009 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Kapalua accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kapalua has a hull NB of 10.

Kapalua is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.