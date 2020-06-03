Kapetan Kosmas is a custom motor/sailinger yacht launched in 1997 by Bodrum Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2018.

Design

Kapetan Kosmas measures 26 metres in length and has a beam of 6.10 feet.

Kapetan Kosmas has a teak hull with a teak superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Kapetan Kosmas has a top speed of 12.00 knots.

Kapetan Kosmas has a fuel capacity of 2,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Kapetan Kosmas accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Kapetan Kosmas flies the flag of Greece.