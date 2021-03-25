Kappa is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Kappa is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Kappa measures 30.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 197 tonnes.

Kappa has a mahogany hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Her interior design is by Vivai Del Sud.

Kappa also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Kappa has a top speed of 29.50 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system.

Kappa has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 360 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Kappa accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.