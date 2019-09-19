We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Kardin
2005|
Motor Yacht
Kardin is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Custom Line .
Design
Kardin measures 30.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.
Kardin has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Kardin also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
Kardin has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Kardin has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Kardin accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Kardin has a hull NB of 30/13.