Karia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by RMK Marine in Istanbul, Turkey.

Design

Karia measures 45.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.05 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 496 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Karia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Her interior design is by Design Unlimited.

Karia also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Karia has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Karia has a fuel capacity of 62,043 litres, and a water capacity of 15,581 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Karia accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Karia has a hull NB of 80.

Karia is a Lloyd's LMC +100A1 SSC Yacht Mono G6 UMS class yacht. She flies the flag of British Virgin Islands.