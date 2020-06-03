Length 34m
Year 2008
Karia Princess
2008|
Motor/Sailer Yacht
Karia Princess is a custom motor/sailinger yacht launched in 2008 by Evlin Yachting in Turkey.
Design
Karia Princess measures 34 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.79 feet and a beam of 7.45 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Karia Princess has a mahogany hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Karia Princess has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres.
Accommodation
Karia Princess accommodates up to 12 guests .
Other Specifications
Karia Princess flies the flag of Turkish.