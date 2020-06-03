Read online now
Length 34m
Year 2008

Karia Princess

2008

|

Motor/Sailer Yacht

Karia Princess is a custom motor/sailinger yacht launched in 2008 by Evlin Yachting in Turkey.

Design

Karia Princess measures 34 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.79 feet and a beam of 7.45 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Karia Princess has a mahogany hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Karia Princess has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Karia Princess accommodates up to 12 guests .

Other Specifications

Karia Princess flies the flag of Turkish.

Build Team

