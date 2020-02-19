Karianna is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Benetti, in Italy.

Design

Karianna measures 54 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.9 feet and a beam of 9.6 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 709 tonnes.

Karianna has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Karianna also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Karianna has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Karianna has a fuel capacity of 66,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

Accommodation

Karianna accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Karianna has a hull NB of FB 258.