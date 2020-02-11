Karima is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2007.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Karima measures 49.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.40 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 537 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Karima has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Her interior design is by Peter Marino.

Karima also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Karima has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a tripple screw propulsion system

Karima has a fuel capacity of 80,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

She also has a range of 8,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Karima accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Karima has a hull NB of 426.

Karima is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Bermuda.