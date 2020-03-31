Karyatis is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Heesen Yachts.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Karyatis measures 32.16 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 250 tonnes.

Karyatis has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.

Karyatis also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Karyatis has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Karyatis accommodates up to 6 guests .

Other Specifications

Karyatis has a hull NB of 12532.