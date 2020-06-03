Read online now
Length 24.5m
Year 1996

Karyatis

1996

|

Motor Yacht

Karyatis is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Posillipo and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Karyatis measures 24.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 6.35 feet.

Karyatis has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Karyatis has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots.

Karyatis has a fuel capacity of 7,600 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Karyatis accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Karyatis flies the flag of Greece.

Build Team

