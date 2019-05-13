Katania is a custom motor yacht launched in 1961 by Burger Boat Company.

Katania is a custom motor yacht launched in 1961 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Katania measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres.

Katania has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Katania also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.

Performance and Capabilities

Katania has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Katania has a fuel capacity of 15,142 litres, and a water capacity of 5,678 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Katania accommodates up to 11 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Katania has a hull NB of 22.