Little is known about Superyacht Katara, as it is shrouded in secrecy. It is rumored to feature a Beach Club with sea-terraces (Most probably like Lady Moura or Pelorus), Helipad & Cinema.

Katara is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Lurssen Yachts, in Germany.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Katara measures 124.40 metres in length. She has a deck material of teak.

Katara has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Katara also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.