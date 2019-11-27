Read online now
Length 27.03m
Year 2004

Katariina

2004

|

Motor Yacht

Katariina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Ferretti Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Katariina measures 27.03 metres in length and has a beam of 6.27 feet with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Katariina has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Katariina accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

