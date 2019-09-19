Katharine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by CRN and most recently refitted in 2017.

Katharine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by CRN and most recently refitted in 2017.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Katharine measures 61.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 11.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,049 tonnes.

Katharine has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Studio Scanu srl.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Katharine also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Katharine has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Katharine has a fuel capacity of 105,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Katharine accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 16 crew members.

Other Specifications

Katharine is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 113.

Katharine is a : Lloyd's +100A1 Yacht (P) LMC. Full compliance with MCA Large Yacht Code class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.