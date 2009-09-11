Kathleen Anne is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands.

Kathleen Anne is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Kathleen Anne measures 39.01 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.75 metres and a beam of 9.10 metres.

Kathleen Anne has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Kathleen Anne also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Kathleen Anne has a top speed of 13.70 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Kathleen Anne has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Kathleen Anne accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kathleen Anne has a hull NB of 676.

Kathleen Anne is a Lloyds class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.