Length 60m
Year 2015
Katina
2015|
Motor Yacht
Katina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Brodosplit and most recently refitted in 2017.
Design
Katina measures 60.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.90 feet and a beam of 10.68 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,200 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Katina has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Her interior design is by Ali Gez.
Katina also features naval architecture by Brodosplit.
Performance and Capabilities
Katina has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Katina accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.
Other Specifications
Katina is MCA compliant