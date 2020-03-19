Katina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Brodosplit and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Katina measures 60.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.90 feet and a beam of 10.68 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,200 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Katina has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Ali Gez.

Katina also features naval architecture by Brodosplit.

Performance and Capabilities

Katina has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Katina accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.

Other Specifications

Katina is MCA compliant