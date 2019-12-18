Katrion is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands.

Katrion is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Katrion measures 38.55 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.86 metres and a beam of 8.55 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 401 tonnes.

Katrion has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Art Line.

Katrion also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Katrion has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Katrion has a fuel capacity of 45,400 litres, and a water capacity of 14,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Katrion accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Katrion has a hull NB of 665.

Katrion is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.