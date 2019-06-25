Kauris III is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Wally.

Kauris III is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Wally.

Kauris III has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Kauris III has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Kauris III accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.