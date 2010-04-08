We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Kavalier
2010|
Motor Yacht
Kavalier is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Sanlorenzo.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Kavalier measures 26.75 metres in length and has a beam of 6.75 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 132 tonnes.
Kavalier has a GRP hull.
Model
Kavalier is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo SL88 model.
Other yachts based on this Sanlorenzo SL88 semi-custom model include: Matsko.
Performance and Capabilities
Kavalier has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system
Kavalier is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Sanlorenzo.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Kavalier measures 26.75 metres in length and has a beam of 6.75 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 132 tonnes.
Kavalier has a GRP hull.
Model
Kavalier is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo SL88 model.
Other yachts based on this Sanlorenzo SL88 semi-custom model include: Matsko.
Performance and Capabilities
Kavalier has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.
Kavalier has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
Accommodation
Kavalier accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.