Kavalier is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Sanlorenzo.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Kavalier measures 26.75 metres in length and has a beam of 6.75 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 132 tonnes.

Kavalier has a GRP hull.

Model

Kavalier is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo SL88 model.

Other yachts based on this Sanlorenzo SL88 semi-custom model include: Matsko.

Performance and Capabilities

Kavalier has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Kavalier has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Kavalier accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.