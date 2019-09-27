Read online now
Length 34.14m
Year 2000

Gitana is a 34.14m (112.01ft) sail yacht built by Derecktor Shipyards and launched in 2000. Her elegant exterior and interior styling are the work of Sparkman & Stephens, who is also responsible for her engineering. She was last refitted in 2008.

This luxury yacht has an aluminium hull a beam of 7.62m (25ft) and a 3.96m (12.99ft) draft. This custom yacht features bow thrusters to assist manoeuvrability at low speeds.

Gitana offers accommodation for up to 6 guests in 3 suites comprising 1 owner cabin, 2 twin cabins. She is also capable of carrying up to 5 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.
 

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
speed:

12.5Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

7.62m

crew:

5

draft:

3.96m
