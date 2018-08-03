Kayana is a custom motor yacht launched in 1978 by Vosper Thornycroft.

Kayana is a custom motor yacht launched in 1978 by Vosper Thornycroft.

Design

Kayana measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 170 tonnes.

Kayana has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Performance and Capabilities

Kayana has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Kayana has a fuel capacity of 34,069 litres, and a water capacity of 11,356 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Kayana . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.