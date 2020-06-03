Kaytoo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Paragon Motor Yachts.

Design

Kaytoo measures 30.56 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.58 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 97 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Kaytoo has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Kaytoo has a fuel capacity of 20,003 litres, and a water capacity of 4,091 litres.

Accommodation

Kaytoo accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.