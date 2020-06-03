Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 7 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 30.56m
Year 2015

Kaytoo

2015

|

Motor Yacht

Kaytoo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Paragon Motor Yachts.

Design

Kaytoo measures 30.56 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.58 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 97 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Kaytoo has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Kaytoo has a fuel capacity of 20,003 litres, and a water capacity of 4,091 litres.

Accommodation

Kaytoo accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

9
80 10 70

speed:

19Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.58m

crew:

2

draft:

1.8m
Other Paragon Motor yachts
Featured Events