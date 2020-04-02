KB1 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

KB1 measures 25.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.78 feet and a beam of 6.45 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

KB1 has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .

Accommodation

KB1 accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins.