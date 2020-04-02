Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 22 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 25.6m
Year 2016

KB1

2016

|

Motor Yacht

KB1 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

KB1 measures 25.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.78 feet and a beam of 6.45 feet.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Performance and Capabilities

KB1 has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .

Accommodation

KB1 accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

29Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.45m

crew:

-

draft:

1.78m
Other Azimut yachts
Related News