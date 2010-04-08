KD is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Sanlorenzo.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

KD measures 52.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.65 feet and a beam of 9.35 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Officina Italiana Design.

Her interior design is by Tiziana Vercellesi.

KD also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

KD has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

KD has a fuel capacity of 55,000 litres.

Accommodation

KD accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.