Length 24.4m
Year 1998

Ke Ama II

1998

|

Sail Yacht

Ke Ama II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Radford Yachts.

Design

Ke Ama II measures 24.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.90 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Ke Ama II has a top speed of 9.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Ke Ama II accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ke Ama II flies the flag of Grenadines.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
speed:

9Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.1m

crew:

3

draft:

2.9m
