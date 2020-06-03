Kealoha is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Claasen Shipyards.

Design

Kealoha measures 27.50 feet in length and has a beam of 6.04 feet.

Kealoha has an aluminium hull.

Kealoha also features naval architecture by Hoek Design Naval Architects .

Performance and Capabilities

Kealoha has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

Kealoha has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Kealoha accommodates up to 6 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.