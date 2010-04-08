Keep Cool is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Keep Cool is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Keep Cool measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres.

Keep Cool has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sanlorenzo.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

Keep Cool also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Model

Keep Cool is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo 108 model.

Other yachts based on this Sanlorenzo 108 semi-custom model include: SL108, Zamolxis, Dester, Quattro Assi, Japimana, Petrus, Efexal, Titan II, Sidra.

Performance and Capabilities

Keep Cool has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Keep Cool has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Keep Cool has a hull NB of 518.