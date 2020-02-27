Keewaydin is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Palmer Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2010.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Keewaydin measures 33.5 metres in length and has a beam of 7.01 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Keewaydin has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by John G. Alden.

Her interior design is by John Munford.

Performance and Capabilities

Keewaydin has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Keewaydin has a fuel capacity of 11,355 litres, and a water capacity of 7,570 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Keewaydin accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.