Keika Kay is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Benetti in Fano, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Keika Kay measures 30.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.15 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 193 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Keika Kay has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Marty Lowe.

Keika Kay also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Keika Kay has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.20 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Keika Kay has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.20 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Keika Kay has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,284 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Keika Kay accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Keika Kay is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BT 08.

Keika Kay is a MCA class yacht.