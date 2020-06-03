Length 33.53m
Year 1995
Kelly Anne
1995|
Motor Yacht
Kelly Anne is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2014.
Design
Kelly Anne measures 33.53 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.
Kelly Anne has an aluminium hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Kelly Anne has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.
Kelly Anne has a fuel capacity of 34,069 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.
Accommodation
Kelly Anne accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Kelly Anne flies the flag of the USA.