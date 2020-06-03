Read online now
Length 33.53m
Year 1995

Kelly Anne

1995

|

Motor Yacht

Kelly Anne is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Kelly Anne measures 33.53 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Kelly Anne has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Kelly Anne has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

Kelly Anne has a fuel capacity of 34,069 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.

Accommodation

Kelly Anne accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kelly Anne flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

21Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

6.1m

crew:

4

draft:

1.83m
