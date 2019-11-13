Kelly Sea is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Westport.

Kelly Sea is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Kelly Sea measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 207 tonnes.

Kelly Sea has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Westport.

Kelly Sea also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Model

Kelly Sea is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Kelly Sea has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Kelly Sea has a fuel capacity of 20,819 litres, and a water capacity of 3,880 litres.

Accommodation

Kelly Sea accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kelly Sea has a hull NB of 7720.

Kelly Sea flies the flag of Marshall Islands.