Kelpie of Falmouth is a custom motor yacht launched in 1928 by Harvey Gamage Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Kelpie of Falmouth measures 24.00 metres in length and has a beam of 4.70 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 39 tonnes.

Kelpie of Falmouth has a wood hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Kelpie of Falmouth has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 7.00 knots.

Kelpie of Falmouth has a fuel capacity of 600 litres, and a water capacity of 800 litres.

Accommodation

Kelpie of Falmouth accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.