Length 24m
Year 2005

Kelsey Lee

2005

|

Motor Yacht

Kelsey Lee is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Garlington.

Design

Kelsey Lee measures 24 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.55 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 170,000 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Kelsey Lee has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 34.00 knots.

Kelsey Lee has a fuel capacity of 40,655 litres, and a water capacity of 2,082 litres.

Accommodation

Kelsey Lee accommodates up to 4 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Kelsey Lee flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

4
80 10 70

speed:

23Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

6.55m

crew:

-

draft:

1.83m
