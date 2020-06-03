Kena Marie is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by De Birs Yachts.

Design

Kena Marie measures 25.91 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 5.79 feet.

Kena Marie has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Birs Yachts.

Kena Marie also features naval architecture by De Birs Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Kena Marie has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Kena Marie has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,560 litres.

Accommodation

Kena Marie accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.