Length 25.91m
Year 2007
Kena Marie
Motor Yacht
Kena Marie is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by De Birs Yachts.
Design
Kena Marie measures 25.91 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 5.79 feet.
Kena Marie has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by De Birs Yachts.
Kena Marie also features naval architecture by De Birs Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Kena Marie has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.
Kena Marie has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,560 litres.
Accommodation
Kena Marie accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.