Kenora is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1999 by Pendennis Shipyard.

Pendennis is one of the world’s leading superyacht builders, with a heritage spanning 23 years including over 200 Refit projects and 25 custom New Build yachts.

Design

Kenora measures 32.72 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres.

Kenora has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Luca Brenta & Co.

Performance and Capabilities

Kenora has a top speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Kenora is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1999 by Pendennis Shipyard.

Pendennis is one of the world’s leading superyacht builders, with a heritage spanning 23 years including over 200 Refit projects and 25 custom New Build yachts.

Design

Kenora measures 32.72 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres.

Kenora has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Luca Brenta & Co.

Performance and Capabilities

Kenora has a top speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Kenora has a fuel capacity of 4,200 litres, and a water capacity of 2,400 litres.

Accommodation

Kenora accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kenora has a hull NB of 35.