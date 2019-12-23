Kenora
1999|
Sail Yacht
Kenora is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1999 by Pendennis Shipyard.
Pendennis is one of the world’s leading superyacht builders, with a heritage spanning 23 years including over 200 Refit projects and 25 custom New Build yachts.
Design
Kenora measures 32.72 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres.
Kenora has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Luca Brenta & Co.
Performance and Capabilities
Kenora has a top speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Kenora has a fuel capacity of 4,200 litres, and a water capacity of 2,400 litres.
Accommodation
Kenora accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Kenora has a hull NB of 35.