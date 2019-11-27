Kentavros II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Ferretti Yachts and most recently refitted in 2010.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Kentavros II measures 24.00 feet in length and has a beam of 6.13 feet.

Kentavros II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Kentavros II has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.

Kentavros II has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

Kentavros II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kentavros II flies the flag of Greek.