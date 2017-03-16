Kentucky Belle is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Horizon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Kentucky Belle measures 28.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 6.55 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Kentucky Belle has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Kentucky Belle accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.