Length 28.65m
Year 2005

Kentucky Belle

2005

|

Motor Yacht

Kentucky Belle is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Horizon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Kentucky Belle measures 28.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 6.55 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Kentucky Belle has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Kentucky Belle accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
speed:

15Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.55m

crew:

4

draft:

1.98m
