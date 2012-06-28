We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 27m
Year 2005
Kereon
Motor Yacht
Kereon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by AB Yachts.
AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.
Design
Kereon measures 27.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.Her exterior design is by Angelo Arnaboldi.
Her interior design is by AB Yachts.
Kereon also features naval architecture by AB Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Kereon has a top speed of 62.30 knots and a cruising speed of 50.00 knots.
Kereon has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,400 litres.
She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Kereon accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.