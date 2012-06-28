Read online now
Length 27m
Year 2005

Kereon

2005

Motor Yacht

Kereon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by AB Yachts.

AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.

Design

Kereon measures 27.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Her exterior design is by Angelo Arnaboldi.

Her interior design is by AB Yachts.

Kereon also features naval architecture by AB Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Kereon has a top speed of 62.30 knots and a cruising speed of 50.00 knots.

Kereon has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,400 litres.

She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Kereon accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
speed:

62.3Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.4m

crew:

2

draft:

2.1m
