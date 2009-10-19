Keri-Lee III
Motor Yacht
Keri-Lee III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Trinity Yachts, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2016.
Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.
Design
Keri-Lee III measures 55.17 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 9.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 630 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Keri-Lee III has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.
Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.
Claudette Bonville Associates (CBA) has become renowned for high quality interior designs, having worked with some of the most impressive yachts on the water.
Keri-Lee III also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Keri-Lee III has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Keri-Lee III has a fuel capacity of 71,915 litres, and a water capacity of 18,925 litres.
She also has a range of 6,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Keri-Lee III accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.
Other Specifications
Keri-Lee III is MCA compliant, her hull NB is T012.
Keri-Lee III is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.