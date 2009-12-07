Kestrel 106 is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Kestrel Superyachts in Bodrum, Turkey.

Design

Kestrel 106 measures 32.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.90 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a deck material of teak over aluminum.

Kestrel 106 has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Kestrel 106 has a fuel capacity of 7,400 litres, and a water capacity of 3,200 litres.

Accommodation

Kestrel 106 accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kestrel 106 is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 106/01.

Kestrel 106 is a RINA Yacht Class C class yacht.