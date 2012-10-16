From the drawing board of German Frers K2’s objective was to blend new technology with classic yacht building techniques.

Yachting Developments’ brief was to build a yacht that was light yet structurally sound, containing all the elements of a performance cruiser without compromising any standards in comfort.

Yachting Developments are leaders in the creation of lightweight components. K2 makes extensive use of custom composite components to keep structural weight to a minimum, allowing for delivery of a sumptuous interior without sacrifice.

Due to an "Act of God" Keturah was written off in January 2008.